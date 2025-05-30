NUPRC, NNPC Energy Services commit to new era of strategic collaboration

In a pivotal meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and NNPC Energy Services (ENSERV) agreed to enhance their collaboration in the oil and gas sector.

Both parties expressed their commitment to cultivating a productive and results-oriented partnership that will support Nigeria’s energy objectives.

Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Commission Chief Executive, welcomed the delegation from ENSERV, which was at the Commission’s headquarters to introduce the organisation’s new management team led by the Managing Director, Sotonye Pinnick.

During the meeting, ENSERV expressed a strong commitment to collaborating with NUPRC, particularly in the exploration of frontier basins.

This initiative is crucial for enhancing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves and improving the nation’s energy security.

Engr. Komolafe congratulated the new leadership and emphasised the importance of regulatory cooperation as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.

He urged ENSERV to stay aligned with global energy transition trends, prioritise innovation and operate with a strong environmental consciousness.

Additionally, he highlighted the necessity of executing their budget plans promptly.

The collaboration signifies a forward-thinking approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities in the energy sector.

