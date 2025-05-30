Eve’s Desire: Red flags in a relationship, by Tiwa Says

The rate of breakups and divorces these days begs a lot of questions about the quality of relationships we build and the stability of the people involved. It’s not a fallacy to say that people get into relationships with a lot of baggage from their past relationships, their upbringing, their environment, and their personal flaws. You can say that dating one person is like dating a whole village because everyone and everything is connected. This is no exaggeration.

Let’s start from the little things. A man who was raised in a loving home with both parents will behave differently from one who was raised in a toxic home still by both parents as well. He will be damaged if he doesn’t find healing. Then there’s the one who was raised by a single parent. This does not mean that being raised by a single parent makes you flawed but it’s in the little things. Love from the mother, guidance from the father. These three people will present themselves differently as adults and their experiences will shape their relationships with others.

It is important to note that not all damages come from the home. People are shaped by experiences from their schools, the environment, and their peers.

Some red flags are a function of different ideologies and values. So it doesn’t have to be as bad as abuse. It could be as subtle as sleeping on different sides of the bed.

A lot of people in relationships and marriages today like to believe that they can change their partner to suit their taste or liking even when they see the signs of incompatibility.

Also Read:

Love unfortunately does not conquer all in these situations. You can’t change someone who is not ready or doesn’t want to change. Some people wait until it is too late. Losing their lives, children, and even properties in the process.

As human beings, we all crave love and connection. We want someone to share our lives with, to support us in times of need, and to be our partner in good times and bad. However, not all relationships are healthy and fulfilling. Sometimes, red flags appear that indicate the relationship may not be as healthy as we thought.

Red flags in a relationship are warning signs that signal potential problems or issues that may arise. These signs should not be ignored as they often indicate that something is not right in the relationship. Recognising these red flags early can protect you from potential harm and ensure that your relationship is healthy.

Here are some Red Flags to watch out for:

1. Lack of Communication: Communication is the foundation of any healthy relationship. When communication breaks down, it can lead to misunderstandings, resentment, and conflict. If your partner refuses to communicate with you or shuts down whenever you try to talk about important issues, this is a red flag that should not be ignored. A lack of communication can lead to a breakdown in trust and intimacy, which can ultimately destroy the relationship.

2. Controlling Behaviour: One of the most common red flags in a relationship is controlling behaviour. If your partner constantly monitors your actions, dictates who you can see and what you can do, or becomes jealous and possessive, this is a major cause for concern. Controlling behaviour is a sign of insecurity and can lead to emotional abuse. If your partner exhibits controlling behaviour, it is important to address the issue and set boundaries to protect yourself.

3. Lack of Respect: Respect is essential in any healthy relationship. If your partner belittles you, criticises you, or dismisses your opinions and feelings, this is a red flag that should not be ignored. Lack of respect can lead to feelings of worthlessness and low self-esteem. If your partner does not respect you, it is important to address the issue and consider whether the relationship is truly healthy for you.

4. Constant Criticism: Constructive criticism is a normal part of any relationship. However, constant criticism that is hurtful or demeaning is a major red flag. If your partner is always finding fault with you and making you feel inadequate, this is a sign of emotional abuse. Constant criticism can erode your self-esteem and lead to feelings of unworthiness. It is important to address this behaviour and set boundaries to protect yourself.

5. Lack of Trust: Trust is essential in any healthy relationship. If you find that you cannot trust your partner, this is a major red flag. Trust issues can lead to jealousy, suspicion, and insecurity, which can damage the foundation of the relationship. If your partner has broken your trust, it is important to address the issue and consider whether the relationship can be salvaged.

6. Gaslighting: Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse in which a person manipulates their partner into questioning their own sanity. If your partner denies things that have happened, twists the truth, or makes you feel like you are going crazy, this is a major red flag. Gaslighting can erode your self-confidence and make you doubt your own perceptions. It is important to recognise this behaviour and address it to protect yourself.

7. Lack of Empathy: Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person. If your partner lacks empathy and is unable to understand or validate your emotions, this is a major red flag. Lack of empathy can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness in the relationship. If your partner is unable to empathise with you, it is important to address the issue and consider whether the relationship is truly fulfilling for you.

8. Financial Issues: Money problems can put a strain on any relationship. If your partner is irresponsible with money, refuses to contribute financially, or puts you in a precarious financial situation, this is a red flag. Financial issues can lead to stress, conflict, and resentment in the relationship. It is important to address these issues and set boundaries to protect yourself from financial harm.

9. Lack of Boundaries: Boundaries are essential in any healthy relationship. If your partner does not respect your boundaries, crosses your boundaries, or refuses to set boundaries of their own, this is a major red flag. Lack of boundaries can lead to feelings of violation and disrespect. It is important to communicate your boundaries clearly and assertively, and to address any violations that occur.

10. Physical or Emotional Abuse: Physical or emotional abuse is a major red flag in any relationship. If your partner is physically abusive, verbally abusive, or emotionally abusive, this is a serious issue that should not be ignored. Abuse can have long-lasting effects on your physical and emotional well-being. It is important to seek help and support if you are in an abusive relationship, and to protect yourself from further harm.

If you find red flags in your relationship, it is important to address them and not ignore them. Here are some steps you can take:

1. Take a step back and assess the situation: Consider the red flags you have noticed and how they make you feel. Evaluate whether they are isolated incidents or a pattern of behaviour.

2. Communicate with your partner: Have an open and honest conversation with your partner about your concerns. Clearly communicate what red flags you have observed and how they are affecting your relationship.

3. Seek outside perspective: Talk to a trusted friend, family member, or therapist about your concerns. They may be able to provide insight and perspective on the situation.

4. Set boundaries: If the red flags are significant or concerning, consider setting boundaries with your partner to protect yourself.

5. Consider counselling: If the red flags are causing significant issues in your relationship, consider seeking professional help through couples therapy or individual counselling.

6. Trust your instincts: Ultimately, trust your instincts and prioritise your own well-being and safety. If the red flags continue and are not being addressed, it may be necessary to reevaluate the relationship.

Finally, no red flags in a relationship should be ignored, even if it is one, you should take it seriously so that it does not become a problem in future.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: @Eve’s Desire Show on YouTube, at: @theeagleonlinenigeria.

Send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says; WhatsApp: 09161129108; Email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 4