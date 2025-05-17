NSF: We’re set to secure residents, visitors — Police

The Ogun State Police Command has assured residents and visitors of top-notch security as the state plays host to the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged: “Gateway Games, Ogun 2024.”

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement she issued on Friday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the state received the Torch of Unity of the National Sports Festival on Thursday ahead of the commencement of the festival in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Sunday.

Odutola said the Command is committed to providing a safe environment for visitors and residents alike, adding that a robust security architecture has been put in place across the state.

She said the deployment of conventional police, tactical teams and assets aims to ensure a peaceful and enjoyable experience for all participants and spectators who will grace the occasion.

She said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, reiterated the commitment to always prioritise the security of the good people of Ogun State and also assure a hitch-free festival.

Odutola then provided details of how to reach the police in the case of emergency: 09159578888, 09062837609, 09120141706, 09151027369, 07084972994

Command Social Media Platforms

X: @OgunPoliceNG

Instagram: Ogunpolice_ng

Facebook: Ogun Command

YouTube: @embracepeace.

Post Views: 24