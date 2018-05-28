NSCDC nabs three suspects for looting houses deserted by IDPs in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has arrested three suspects for allegedly breaking in and looting properties of Internally Displaced Persons in Keana, Nasarawa State.

The houses were deserted by the IDPs in the wake of the recent killings by alleged armed herdsmen.

Muhammad Mahmoud-Fari, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, told newsmen on Monday in Lafia that the suspects were arrested on May 25 by officials of the corps.

He said that the suspects were arrested with cooking pots and other utensils and that they confessed to have travelled from Lafia to Keana Local Government Area to perpetrate the crime under the guise of scraps collectors.

Maenwhile, the command said it had also arrested eight suspects within the last one week for alleged criminal cases across the state include theft, fraud, assault and illegal job racketeering.

He said: “The case of assault involved a middle-aged young man who beat up his biological mother to a state of coma today in Lafia. We are still trying to ascertain the motive behind his action.”

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court to serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.