Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Sunday defeated visiting Mountain of Fire Ministry FC 4-2 to escape relegation in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The match, which was one of the Day 22 encounter in NPFL Group A, saw the home team leading 3-1 in the first half of the game played at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

Dayo Ojo converted a penalty kick in the 16th minute to put the home team ahead, after MFM’s defender was penalised for handling the ball in the goal area.

Ojo converted another penalty kick in the 23rd minute to increase the tally.

However, MFM’s Alade Balogun pulled one back in the 30th minute to ensure the team were back in the game, before Anthony Omaka restored the two-goal lead of Sunshine in the 45th minute of the match.

Ojo later completed his hat-trick in the 90th minute by scoring a scramble from inside the 18-yards to ensure the two-goal parity was restored for the match to end 4-2.

Anthony Omaka, Sunshine Stars’ midfielder, told newsmen at a post-match conference that he was proud of the performance of his teammates.

“The entire state know the importance of the match, which led to the massive support during the game and am sure the team will go back to the drawing board,” Omaka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sunshine Stars finished 8th on the table.

The Four teams that are relegated from group A are Bendel Insurance FC, Kwara United FC, Niger Tornadoes FC and Remo Stars FC.