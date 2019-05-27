Jos, the Plateau State capital, erupted in violence again on Sunday, with many feared killed as the dust settled.

The fresh crisis has since been confirmed by the police.

Reports have it that the violence followed a reprisal over the killing of two boys from Angwan Miango.

The first boy was reportedly found dead last week at a boundary between Angwan Miango and neighbouring Rikkos, a community of Hausa residents.

Another boy from the same community was then killed after that at a stream that runs across Angwan Miango and Rikkos communities.

It was reported that it was after the second killing that indigenes of Angwan Miango went on a reprisal against Rikkos, a violence that then spread to other communities, including Dutse-Uku and Rikkos.

The spokesman of the Plateau State Command, Ternev Tyopev, who confirmed the development, said security men had been drafted to quell the fight.

Tyopev said: “We have received reports of tension around Dutse Uku, Rikkos, Cele Bridge and we have mobilised our personnel to the area.

“As we speak, the area commander, Jos metropolis, is there on ground.”

Violence had ceased in Jos for a while now after several years of bloodletting.