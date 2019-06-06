Activities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja had remained normal against the expectations of upsurge of inbound passengers after the end of the Eid-el-fitr celebration across the country.

The Federal Government had declared June 4 and 5, 2019 as public holidays to mark the Muslim Eid-il-Fitr celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the expected traffic upsurge at the arrival wing when people were expected to return to work or their businesses after the public holiday was not so.

An airport staff member who pleaded anonymity said traffic did not increase beyond normal as it was usually the case immediately after festive periods.

He said even some airport workers had yet to resume work, especially the senior ones, adding that the low or normal traffic could be because weekend was already at the corner.

The staff said: “The traffic is not unusually high as it used to be whenever we have public holidays and I think it is because tomorrow is Friday and weekend will start tomorrow.

“Some people may have decided to stay till weekend before returning to their base.

“Even among airport staff, some people have not resumed from the holiday.”

Another airline official told NAN that traffic had remained normal on Thursday even though the public holiday had ended.

He said traffic at both the domestic and international routes were neither unusually high nor low.

A traveler, Malam Haruna Mustapha, said he just returned from Yola, Adamawa State, where he went to celebrate Eid-el fitr with his family and thanked God for the successful fasting.

Mustapha prayed God to intervene in the security crisis confronting the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take a decisive action against the menace.

According to him: “Nigeria is a great nation but we can only reap from our greatness if there is peace.

“I want to urge the president to take a decisive action now before it becomes too late because no country can grow in the midst of insecurity.”

NAN.