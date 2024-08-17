NELFUND gets extension of registration deadline for Taraba students

The Management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund has after intervention successfully secured an extension of registration deadline for students’ applicants at the Taraba State University, Jalingo.

NELFUND’s Director of Corporate Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, revealed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

TSU’s management, recognising the importance of this extension, Oluwatuyi indicated, agreed to shift the deadline, originally set for August 9, 2024 to a new date that will be communicated in due course.

She disclosed that the decision follows the imminent disbursement of student loans for several students at the institution who applied through NELFUND.

The statement reads in part: “Understanding the urgency and the potential impact on these students’ academic progress, NELFUND stepped in to advocate for an extension.

“The Vice-Chancellor of Taraba State University, Professor Emmanuel Bako visited NELFUND’s headquarters at the invitation of the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr.

“During this visit, they discussed the challenges faced by the students awaiting loan disbursement and the importance of ensuring that all eligible students have the opportunity to complete their registration without financial barriers.”

The NELFUND boss expressed commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian student is left behind due to financial constraints.

He thanked the management of TSU for their understanding and swift action in accommodating the needs of their students during this critical period.

Sawyerr pledged that NELFUND would continue to work closely with educational institutions across the country to support students in accessing the financial resources they need to pursue higher education.

“The organisation remains dedicated to its mission of empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders through education,” he restated.

Post Views: 0