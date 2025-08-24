NDLEA intercepts 825,000 opioids pills in Kano, Adamawa, Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted no fewer than 825,000 pills of opioids in separate operations in Kano, Adamawa and Kogi states.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja..

Giving a break down, Babafemi said that a total of 5,000 capsules of tramadol, 400 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 200 ampoules of diazepam injection were seized from a suspect in Lokoja, Kogi.

The NDLEA spokesman said that the suspect was arrested at the Idah Waterside after crossing the River Niger from Onitsha, Anambra state to Lokoja, Kogi with the opioids on August 20.

Babafemi said the agency’s operatives in another development, in Kano State, arrested two suspects, aged 25, and 24, at Zangon Dakata Ungogo, with 5,850 capsules of pregabaline on August 19.

While he said that a total of 452,070 pills of opioids were recovered from the home of another suspect, at Rangaza, Ungogo, now on the run.

“Also, a 35-old-year old was arrested at Tashan Rami area of the state with 140 litres of codeine syrup, both same Tuesday.

“No fewer than 7,000 capsules of tramadol were seized from another 29 years old suspect along Zaria-Kano road, Kwanar Dangora area of the state on August 23,”he said.

He added that a total of 2, 289.49 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis were intercepted in three interdiction operations by NDLEA operatives in Kwara .

Babafemi said that 1,232.86kg was recovered from a Mitsubishi Canter truck marked ZUR 66 XT on August 20 at Ajase-Ipo area of the state with a suspect arrested.

“Another consignment of same psychoactive substance weighing 328.42kg was seized from another Paul suspect, 47, in a Mercedes Benz truck marked LSD 659 YE same day, same location.

“The following day August 21, NDLEA operatives intercepted another consignment of skunk weighing 728.21kg in a Mitsubishi Canter truck with registration number GAD 287 XA, at Ajase-Ipo junction, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara .

“Two suspects aged 44; and 45, were arrested, while another two suspects, aged 50, and 54, were nabbed at Alafia Quarters, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti state in connection with the seizure of 96 kilograms of skunk,”he said.

