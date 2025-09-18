NDDC partners stakeholders on project implementation

The Niger Delta Development Commission has affirmed its commitment to regional development through inclusive dialogue and transparency in the implementation of projects across the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in Warri, Delta State.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the Deputy Director of Environmental Protection and Control, Oscar Gbayisemore, noted that sustainable development must go hand-in-hand with environmental protection. He called for deeper collaboration with stakeholders during project implementation.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer further highlighted the synergy between the NDDC and the relevant ministries at both federal and state levels, reiterating the commission’s commitment to adhering to environmental standards and regulatory guidelines.

In his remarks, the EIA consultant, Daniel George, underscored the importance of early and meaningful engagement with community leaders. He urged them to take ownership of the projects, stressing that local support and cooperation are essential for long-term project success and sustainability.

The President-General of the Ibrede clan (Ndokwa East LGA), Chief Charles Ighogbefai lauded the NDDC for being the “only glimmer of hope” for the people of the Ibrede community. He described the road project as a critical enabler of economic transformation, especially with the area’s potential in the Blue Economy, cash crops farming, and the recent surge in oil exploration.

“Over 30 communities across the Isoko region will benefit from this road”, he said, urging the Commission to expedite the execution of the project.

The Vice President of Owhelogbo community, Ekaba Augustine, addressed the long-standing issues of neglect by the past administration. He noted that the proposed roads would link the Delta South and Delta Central senatorial districts, boosting economic trade and productivity. He highlighted the current hardships faced by farmers and traders due to poor road conditions, calling on the NDDC to ensure the quality execution of the project, given the swampy terrain of the region.

Also speaking at the event, Delta State Commissioner of Environment, Jamani Tommy Ejiro, represented by Ekpenisi Thelma, pledged support of the Delta State government to the NDDC and project contractors. She appealed to the Commission to act swiftly to ease the suffering of the communities affected by inadequate road infrastructure.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) covered Agbigborodo community in Warri North Local Government Area, Iberede-Iyadeame-Onogbor-Aboh in Ndokwa East LGA and Orogun-Imodje Okori communities in Delta State.

