Navy warns against unauthorised, indiscriminate use of naval uniforms

Authorities of the Nigerian Navy have issued a warning to the public to desist from using, wearing or appearing in Naval uniforms and accoutrements at all times.

The Navy said that anyone found in breach of these regulations could be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He said, “It has come to the attention of the Nigerian Navy that some individuals, who are not personnel of the military especially the Nigerian Navy wear naval uniforms, use naval accoutrements and insignia indiscriminately.

“It has become necessary to remind the general public that the unauthorised use of the Nigerian Navy uniform is an offence under Nigerian laws.

“Specifically, Chapter 12 section 110 (1) and (2) of the Criminal Code states that “any person who not being a person serving in any of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, wears the uniform or any part of the uniform of such forces, or any dress having the appearance….is guilty of an offence….”.

“Accordingly, the public is hereby warned to desist from wearing or appearing in Naval uniforms and accoutrements at all times. Finally, anyone found in breach of these regulations could be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

