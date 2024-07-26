Governor Otu approves N10bn for outstanding gratuity

The Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Bassey Otu has approved the sum of ten billion naira in the first phase, for the payment of outstanding gratuity of retired Civil and Public servants in the state.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Nsa Gill and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to the release, over 2000 ghost pensioners were discovered and expunged from both state and Local government payrolls.

“Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu has approved the sum of N10 Billion Naira only, to address the outstanding payment of Gratuity for retired Civil and public Servants in the State.

“”The Governor has equally approved the constitution of a Committee of the Executives of State and Local Government Pension Unions under the headship of the Secretary to the State Government.

“The Committee is expected to meet with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on Monday, 29 July, 2024 with a view to working out modalities for the payment of gratuities to retired Civil and Public Officers in Cross River State,” he stated.

Recall that the present administration inherited a backlog of unpaid gratuities of retirees dating back to 2014.

According to the release, the promise by the present administration to commence payment since last year has been delayed due to necessary steps for audit and verification.

“So far, the audit and verification exercise has uncovered over 2,000 (Two Thousand) ghost pensioners, who have consequently been expunged from both the State and Local Government Pensions Payrolls.

“With the near completion of the exercise to authenticate genuine pensioners, payment of gratuities will commence in August, 2024.

“The Committee led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) has one week from the date of their 1st meeting to submit its report to the governor” Nsa stated.

