Native doctor arrested for preparing charms for IPOB, ESN

The Anambra State Police Command said it has arrested a native doctor, who allegedly used to prepare charms for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network.

Also nabbed was a member of the group alleged to be one of the gunmen saddled with the enforcing sit-at-home in the state.

The native doctor, identified as 32-year-old Maduabuchi Nwafor, aka Omenkpo, was among four suspects arrested by the police.

The police spokesman in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the police-led Joint Security Force in Aguata on June 17, 2024 intercepted four suspected ESN militias in Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to him, the arrest followed information received over planned attacks on security agents and innocent citizens by the dreaded group.

Ikenga said: “Among the four suspects arrested is one Maduabuchi Nwafor aka Omenkpo, 32, a native of Ufuma.

“He has been identified as one of the native doctors who prepares criminal charms for the group and uses his shrine for initiation ceremonies and meeting points for the criminals.

“Also, one of the suspects’ name withheld who is already assisting the police with information confessed to being one of the gunmen dispatched by the group to enforce illegal sit-at-home on May 30th, 2024.”

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered investigations to be widened and deepened to identify hideouts of the insurgents seeking to destabilise and truncate development in the State.

Itam assured the people of Anambra State that the Police Command under his watch will continue to serve the people selflessly and will jealously protect the sources of its information to protect informers from harm.