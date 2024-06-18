Police confirm arrest of three suspected kidnappers in Otukpo

The Benue State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of three suspected kidnappers in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

SP Sewuese Anene, the State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria over the phone from Makurdi.

Anene disclosed that the suspects were apprehended on Monday at a motor park in Otukpo.

She added that further details would be provided later.

Investigations by NAN revealed that the suspected kidnappers were detained by the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVG) in Otukpo.

It was further gathered that the suspects were intercepted early Monday at a motor park while attempting to board a vehicle to Makurdi.

According to reports, the suspects allegedly received ransom from their victims and were on their way to Makurdi, the state capital, when the BSCVG received information leading to their arrest.

Witnesses stated that the suspects were found in possession of a substantial sum of money believed to be the ransom collected from their captives.

The BSCVG promptly handed over the suspects to the Police in Otukpo for further investigation.