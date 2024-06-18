El-Rufai to Gov. Sani: You will fall like a candy in a kid’s hand

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that the fall of his successor, Governor Uba Sani, is not only predictable, but will be as bad as a candy falling from the hands of a kid.

The immediate past governor of the state stated this during a Sallah gathering with his associates in his residence.

El-Rufai, who revealed that he was unperturbed by the ongoing probe of his administration by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, said Sani’s administration may not succeed.

The former governor, who told his associates not to engage in a war of words with Sani’s aides, said: “Support the governor and his cabinet members with prayers for them to do the right thing.

“Don’t feel hurt with what’s going on.

Also Read:

“When he is done prancing, he will fall off like candy in a kid’s hand.”