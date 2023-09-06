National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunals: LP hails, condemns judgement in Lagos

The Labour Party has hailed the judgment of National Assembly Election Petition Tribunals in Lagos that upheld elections of Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Wande George of Oshodi-Isolo II and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituencies, respectively.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Olubunmi Odesanya, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday.

Odesanya said the party also received with rude shock the judgements delivered by the National and State Assembly Petition Petition Tribunal where a member for Ojo Federal Constituency was sacked.

She added that the plea of its Lagos Central Senatorial Candidate’s was thrown out based on matters they feel were pre-election issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, on Monday, upheld the elections of Onuakalusi and George of the Labour Party (LP) as the duly elected House of Representatives’ members for Oshodi-Isolo II and Amuwo-Odofin respectively.

The three-man panel led by Justice Abass Abdullahi, held that the “petitioners lacked the legal right to meddle or interfere into the conduct of the primaries of a political party of when they are not members of aspirants in the said primaries”.

Odesanya said that the Labour Party believes that indeed the judiciary could still dispense justice without fear or favour.

“It is with great joy that we celebrate the victories of our own incumbent members of the House of Representatives in the persons of Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Wande George.

“This is as the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja Lagos upheld their elections as members representing Oshodi-Isolo II and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituencies at the National Assembly, Abuja.

“It is our strong belief that our nation, Nigeria, can still be salvaged with the right people in the right institutions of the State.

“We, at Labour Party, commend the Tribunal Judges for dispensing this fair and truthful judgement,” the statement read.

Also Read:

Odesanya, however, said the party would appeal other judgment since the tribunal was not the final court of arbitration in these matters.

The spokesperson said the party was also in solidarity with its Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, whose victory at the tribunal is being awaited.

She reiterated the party’s hope, trust and confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary for a truly strong democracy that would usher in new Nigeria they all hope for and desire.