NASC: Senate confirms Nnanna Kalu as commissioner for Southeast

The Senate has upheld the appointment of Dr Nnanna Uzor Kalu as a commissioner in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) to represent the South-East geopolitical zone.

The confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, chaired by Sen. Cyril Fasuyi, during Tuesday’s plenary.

Recall that Kalu’s confirmation was previously stepped down in March due to a petition filed against him.

At the time, the senate had confirmed 12 out of 13 nominees for the NASC, withholding only the nomination from the South-East pending resolution of the matter.

Presenting the report, Fasuyi explained that the petition had been thoroughly investigated and dismissed by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions.

The committee found no grounds to disqualify the nominee.

“In line with the findings and recommendations of the relevant committees, the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service recommends the confirmation of Dr Nnanna Uzor Kalu,” Fasuyi said.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio thanked both committees for handling the issue with diligence and fairness.

He congratulated Kalu on his confirmation and urged him to serve with integrity.

“I urge the newly confirmed commissioner to uphold equity, fairness, and constitutional values while representing the South-East in the commission,” Akpabio said.

Post Views: 1