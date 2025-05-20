2025 UTME results due to human error, not technical glitch – Reps panel

The House of Representatives committee on basic education and examination bodies has revealed that human error caused the issue with the released results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, the chairman of the committee, Oboku Oforji, said preliminary findings indicate that the error affecting over 300,000 candidates was due to human error, not technical failure.

Recall that JAMB’s 2025 UTME results were released on May 9 with a breakdown indicating more than 78 percent of candidates scored less than 200 points out of the 400 maximum points obtainable.

On May 15, the house resolved to probe the examination body over the alleged technical error.

However, Oforji, flanked by his colleagues, said the fault was caused by human error, not a technical issue as claimed by JAMB.

He sympathised with the candidates who were affected by the error.

“We sincerely apologise on behalf of the examination body (JAMB) to all Nigerians.

“The committee recognises the courage and sincerity of the JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for accepting the fault on behalf of his team and apologizing to the parents, candidates, and the nation in general.

“However, these human errors were avoidable because of JAMB’s negligence.

“The committee also appreciates the eagerness and determination of Nigerian students in pursuing their education to improve the future of our country,” Oforji stated.

The committee chairman said that despite the “unfortunate” error, JAMB’s consistent process throughout the examination process, from registration to the release of results, is commendable.

Oforji demanded an “independent and thorough investigation” into the matter, adding that the committee has proposed reforms to the board.

