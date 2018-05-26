Nasarawa LG Polls: Residents, Observers decry late distribution of electoral materials

Residents of Nasarawa and election observers have decried the delay in the distribution of electoral materials for the local government elections currently taking place across the state.

They made their opinions known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lafia and other parts of the state on Saturday.

Mallam Usman Adamu, a resident of Lafia, expressed his disappointment with the late arrival of voting materials, at the Emir’s Palace polling unit in Ciroma Ward.

He explained that voters who came out as early as 7a.m. to cast their votes had to wait long hours for the electoral officers and election materials to arrive.

Adamu said: “We are still waiting and hoping that they will come, do the accreditation and commence the voting process but they should have started by now. Maybe it is because it is local government election.”

Yusuf Mahmud, another resident at Dunama polling unit, Ciroma ward, was optimistic that the election will be conducted successfully in spite of the delay in distribution of electoral materials.

Mahmud said: “I know that everything will still go ahead peacefully and successfully. It’s just that the process has not started. Once they come, everything will move fast.

“It’s just a local government election and some parties are not participating.’’

In Obi Local Government Area, Oluwafemi Olabode, an observer from Grassroot Democratic Watch in Africa, noted the delays in starting the voting process, said the process had been peaceful and orderly.

Olabode said: “We thank God. From what we have seen so far, the process has been peaceful.

“There is no fight or disagreement so far. It’s just that there is a little bit delay in the distribution of materials.

“So I advise that these materials should be quickly distributed so the process can be successfully completed.’’

Alhaji Mohammed Danazumi, Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board and a resident of Obi, described participation in the election as ‘averagely okay’ given the pulling out of some major parties from the process.

NAN reports that the local government election is taking place in the 12 local government areas of the state to elect new local government chairmen and councillors.

A NAN correspondent in Kokona Local Government Area reports that there was low turnout of voters in the area.

NAN reports that as at1:10 p.m., the Electoral Officer in charge of the area, John Makeri, was seen distributing election materials at the Police Command, in Kokona.

Makeri, who explained the delays said the election materials were collected from NASIEC office Lafia between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

He said: “But I want to assure the voters that the election will go smoothly to enable them vote candidates of their choice.”

Makeri said 183 Adhoc staff, six supervisors and six returning officers would conduct the election in the area.

He assured the voters that the election would be transparent, free and fair in the interest of peace.

Also, Dr Abubakar Kana, the state Commissioner of Justice and his Youth and Sports Development counterpart, Bamaiyi Anangba, attributed the late arrival of materials to logistics.

They both urged the electorate to remain calm, assuring them that the election materials would reach every polling unit of the area.

Similarly, Jamila Sarki, the Chairman, Interim Management Committee of the area, urged the electorates to vote peacefully and orderly.