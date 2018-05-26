Clashes: Katsina to re-erect 7, 240 beacons on cattle routes – Official

Katsina State Government is to re-erect no fewer than 7,240 beacons across 905 kilometers of cattle routes in the state to prevent farmers/ herdsmen clashes.

Alhaji Abdulaziz Lawal, the Chairman of the state Standing Committee on Cooperation between Farmers and Herdsmen, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

Lawal said the beacons would be re-erected on routes that cut across Ingawa, Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kafur, Faskari, Zango and Baure local government areas of the state under phase one of the exercise.

He added that the beacons would be re-erected on local and other routes that passed through the state to neighbouring countries.

According to him, the first phase of the exercise is expected to be completed in six weeks.

The chairman stressed that the measure was aimed at ensuring smooth passage of pastoralists which would assist in preventing farmers/herdsmen clashes.

He, therefore, appealed for support and cooperation of the general public, especially those who lived or had farmlands in the areas to be affected by the exercise.