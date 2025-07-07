NAPS backs Yabatech’s transformation to university

The National Association of Polytechnics Students (NAPS) has backed the move by the Federal Government to transform Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) into a Technical and Vocational University, contrary to its notion of a conventional varsity.

The National President of NAPS, Comrade Eshofune Oghayon, echoed the position of the executives of the association during a visit to the school.

Oghayon spoke during a fact finding visit to the management of the college on the proposed new status of the institution.

In his address to the management, he disclosed that the visit to the college was to discuss issues concerning the association, particularly the transformation of Yabatech into a full-fledged university.

He stated that the news of Yabatech’s transformation into a university came to the association as a direct attack as the only institution in Nigeria that the NAPS considered had a complete structure.

He explained that NAPS is aware of the institution’s contribution to national development and its significant improvements.

Oghayon added that Yabatech has contributed immensely to the industrial development of the nation and if such institution under the umbrella of NAPS is converted into a university, then it means a loss rather than a gain.

According to him, NAPS is not entirely comfortable with the decision, hence the reason for the visit, adding: “Yabatech is a structure in NAPS and we hold it in high esteem.”

He asserted that the association is not against progress, but as an organisation, it is necessary to constructively engage relevant authorities and needs to be carried along in such changes.

The national president reiterated that NAPS has long advocated for the conversion of the National Board for Technical Education into a National Commission for Technical Education, and for upgrading the status of Higher National Diploma to Bachelor of Technology, which the government has declined in granting the request.

The body, he averred, is not against progress and cannot directly or indirectly oppose whatever the president is proposing.

He, however, said as an organisation, it is their duty to speak the truth to power that be, constructively criticise, and engage relevant authorities whenever there are issues that affect the students of polytechnics.

“Technology drives a nation’s economy, and the grassroots foundation of such technological development is technical education in Nigeria,” said Oghayon.

This, he said, is the reason NAPS is agitating: “Yabatech can still be Yabatech and be offering a degree in technology to students.”

The national president of NAPS said the counsel of the Rector of Yaba College of Technology that the college is not transformed to a conventional university but a specialised varsity of technical and vocational studies doused the body’s agitation for a show down and embraced the ongoing new status.

He appealed to the management to upscale and continue to actively participate in all the activities of the Association pending the conclusion of her transformation.

Speaking, Chairman of the Stakeholders Committee of the Association, Comrade Mohammed Abdullakiz Sarkis, said it would not be a thing of joy to see an institution that has been the pride of the association converted to a university.

In his response, the Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, enlightened the NAPS executives and other students activists present that the plan to convert Yabatech to a university began as far back as the year 2000 as the institution has been building the necessary capacities to move to the next level.

Engr. Abdul stressed that the conversion is neither imposed nor politically influenced, stating that the move has been consistently pursued.

He said: “We were not cajoled, we asked for it.

“Yaba College of Technology wants a nation to learn, and the only thing that is paramount is change.”

Addressing the issue of technological value development, he maintained that the polytechnic is the bedrock of technological advancement.

He acknowledged that Yabatech’s origin and trajectory have always been rooted in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which is why the institution is seeking conversion into a specialised university.

He said: “We want to champion TVET at the topmost level, and the university because we are yet to have TVET at university level and it’s important for this nation to have TVET at University level.

“We want to be the first to have TVET at university level.”

Dr. Abdul reiterated the institution’s commitment to promoting TVET across all sectors of education, noting the importance of future-oriented leadership in representing TVET.

He said Yabatech is set to become a university with a difference: “We will be giving TVET a representation at the highest level.”

He said President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated great foresight, and believes the conversion of Yabatech into a university will be highly beneficial to the nation, just as previous conversions have been beneficial to the government.

He said: “We are going to give future direction to the students, and the development of technological education in this country is the most important.

“We are not going to be a theoretical university at all.

“And we don’t even believe that universities are not contributing their own quota to the development of this country.”

Dr. Abdul relayed that the College has never regretted any past conversion efforts in her history before becoming Yabatech and that progress has always been evident.

He assured the NAPS that the conversion is consistent with past changes that have brought development to both students and the nation.

He said: “You are proud of Yabatech today because it was converted and this conversion has always been the progress of the nation.”

He urged all students to see themselves as one, working together for national development, especially at the tertiary education level, emphasising that there should be no feelings of superiority or inferiority.

Dr. Abdul called for a symbiotic relationship across all levels of education.

He added: “We are all together expected to be working for the development of our nation, and everybody is important.

“The role of everybody is important.

“We should always appreciate the complementary roles.

“There is nobody whose role should be downgraded or considered as unimportant.”

The Rector therefore admonished all student bodies to embrace a symbiotic relationship and do away with dichotomy, adding: “There are some problems that need theoretical formulation only.

“We should see ourselves as one and united, and then there should be no superiority of one over the other.”

