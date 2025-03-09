N700b  allegation against Udom unfounded -Eno

Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, has stated that his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, has no case to answer regarding allegations of fraud before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Governor Eno dismissed the allegations of misappropriating ₦700 billion, describing them as false and totally unfounded.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting with the people of Abak Federal Constituency at the Abak Township Stadium, Governor Eno emphasized that Udom Emmanuel served the state meritoriously and deserves appreciation rather than condemnation.

Emmanuel had visited the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday evening to honor an invitation. Despite being allowed to leave and return to his home in Lagos, certain media reports suggested that he was detained by the anti-graft agency over the alleged fraud.

Governor Eno dismissed the rumors, stating that such figures and allegations are unknown to his government.

He expressed concern over the growing trend of people attempting to discredit leaders who have sacrificed for the common good, arguing that such actions discourage public service.

“Because at the end of the day, the people don’t show you that gratitude.

When a man has served his state meritoriously like Deacon Udom Emmanuel did, he should be honored, he should be respected.”

Governor Eno further insisted that the allegations were baseless:

“And so I don’t see a place for this kind of information that is going on. It’s not correct.

I don’t believe it should go on. I don’t believe so. So, I don’t know where they get the figures from.

I don’t know where they churn it out from, but I can tell you as a sitting Governor that it is not correct.

He condemned the “media trial” of Emmanuel, calling for an end to the spread of misinformation.

“It is not true. The media trial must and should stop forthwith. And we need to dismiss this issue with a pinch of salt,” the Governor added.

