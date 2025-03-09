Family buries three siblings found dead in deep freezer

The remains of the three siblings killed by yet-to-be-identified assailants in Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State were on Saturday laid to rest amidst heavy wailing by family and community members.

They were interred in their family compound in Uga, Aguata LGA, leaving the community in an unusually quiet and mournful mood.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three siblings of the Ejezie’ family: Chikaima, 9; Chimziterem, 8; and Chimdirim, the only son, 5, were reportedly killed on February 1, 2025 and their lifeless bodies stuffed in a deep freezer.

Also Read:

In a homily during a requiem mass in honour of the trio at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Archbishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Cardinal Ebere Okpalaeke, recalled the biblical story of Cain and Abel.

Okpalaeke said that killing had been there since the creation of man, adding that the children, who were murdered in their early age, had become martyrs

Post Views: 18