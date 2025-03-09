Four dead, 14 injured in Umuahia crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Abia Sector Command has confirmed the death of four persons, with 14 others injured in a crash on the Umuahia-Enugu Expressway.

Sector Commander of the lead agency in traffic management in Nigeria, Ngozi Ezeoma, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

Ezeoma stated that the incident occurred at the Ohiya Mechanic area of the expressway on Friday at 2:01pm.

She said preliminary investigations suggested that the crash was caused by a burst tyre and speeding, as the vehicle somersaulted multiple times.

According to her, FRSC Crash Investigation experts will further examine the incident to identify other potential contributing factors.

Also Read:

The crash involved a white Toyota Hiace Commercial Bus belonging to Ebonyi Transport Corporation.

It involved 11 male adults and seven female adults.

One female adult died at the scene, and 17 others were rushed to FMC Umuahia.

While following up on the victims at the hospital, two male adults and one female adult died, bringing the total number of fatalities to four: two male adults and two female adults.

The sector commander expressed sympathy for the injured and commiserated with the families of the deceased.

Ezeoma reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring road safety and urged road users to continue complying with safety rules and regulations.

Post Views: 8