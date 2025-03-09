Atiku speaks on reported plan to dump PDP

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to reports that he has concluded plans to dump the party ahead of the 2027 polls.

The former Vice President reacted to the defection news in a statement issued by the Atiku Media office to newsmen on Saturday.

The statement said Abubakar is not leaving the PDP for another party.

In the statement, the Atiku Media Office dismissed reports of defection as baseless and illogical.

The statement affirmed that Abubakar remains a loyal and active member of the PDP.

“We have noticed some platforms spreading unverified claims about Abubakar leaving the PDP,” it said.

The office further clarified that these reports about the former vice president’s defection have no factual basis.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abubakar has consistently called for a coalition of opposition parties for the 2027 elections.

Abubakar’s aim for this coalition is to challenge the All Progressives Congress and offer Nigerians a fresh political direction in 2027.

The Atiku Media Office said: “Abubakar is advocating for a broad coalition, including the PDP.

“The allegation of Abubakar leaving the PDP is false and goes against his ongoing efforts for opposition unity.”

It stressed that these claims were intended to mislead Nigerians regarding the coalition’s significance in rescuing Nigeria from APC rule.

