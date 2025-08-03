MUSWEN greets  President of League of Imams and Alfas on 40th anniversary as Chief Imam of Ado-Ekiti

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has congratulated Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello, President of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruband on the occasion of his 40th anniversary as the Chief Imam of Ado-Ekiti.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, President and Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya Executive Secretary/CEO, on Sunday and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

“MUSWEN greets Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello on 40th Anniversary as Chief Imam of Ado-Ekiti

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) extends heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello, the President of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruband and the revered Chief Imam of Ado-Ekiti, on the occasion of his 40th anniversary as the Chief Imam of Ado-Ekiti.

“This remarkable milestone is a testament to Sheikh Bello’s unwavering dedication, exemplary leadership, and profound commitment to the propagation of Islam and the upliftment of the Muslim community in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, and beyond.

“His four decades of service as Chief Imam of Ado-Ekiti reflect a legacy of spiritual guidance, unity, and intellectual contributions to the growth of Islam in South West Nigeria.

“Under Sheikh Bello’s leadership, the Muslim community in Ado-Ekiti, in particular and Ekiti State, in general, has witnessed significant advancements in religious education, interfaith harmony, and community development.

“His role as the President of the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland has further strengthened the collective voice of Islamic leadership in the region, fostering unity, peace, and progress among Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

“MUSWEN celebrates Sheikh Bello’s enduring contributions to the promotion of Islamic values, his tireless efforts in nurturing the younger generation, and his exemplary leadership in addressing contemporary challenges facing the Ummah.

“His wisdom, humility, and devotion continue to inspire countless individuals and communities.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello continued good health, strength, and divine wisdom to lead the Ummah for many more years.

“May his legacy of service and righteousness endure, and may Allah (SWT) reward him abundantly in this world and the Hereafter.

“Once again, congratulations to Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello, on this historic milestone,” it reads.

