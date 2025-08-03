Power Outage: IKEDC, EKEDC misinformed customers – TCN + Video

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has denied reports of a total blackouts in Lagos State and its environs on Sunday, calling the claims inaccurate.

The Executive Director of TCN, Olugbenga Ajiboye, made the clarification while featuring in an interview on Arise TV on Sunday.

Ajiboye faulted reports made by power distribution companies that electricity users in the entire Lagos State and parts of Ogun State will experience a 25-day power outage, starting from July 28.

According to him, the TCN, contrary to the reports, had announced an upgrade and a partial disruption to electricity supply, affirming that there is no fault with Lagos Power.

“There is no fault with Lagos Power. It is an upgrade and we never said there will be total blackout,” Ajiboye stated.

It will be recalled that electricity distribution companies in Lagos State: Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja Electric) have informed customers about the planned upgrade.

In separate public notices, both DISCOS announced a scheduled three-week power outage across its network, beginning Monday, July 28, 2025, due to critical maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Both disclosed that the affected transmission line is crucial for the evacuation and distribution of electricity within Lagos and its environs.

They added that the maintenance work is expected to cause intermittent power supply and load shedding across coverage areas throughout the period.

Reacting, the TCN boss said the company only declared a critical infrastructure upgrade in one of its 330kV lines, wheeling bulk power to Lagos and its environs.

He explained that due to the upgrade there might be a need for reduction of power to Lagos which the power distributions companies are well aware of because it was discussed with the power regulator and manager of the grid.

“We informed all stakeholders, including Eko and Ikeja, because we knew they would be mostly affected.

“It is unfortunate they are declaring total blackouts when we said there might be a need for reduction of power,” the Executive Director said.

Expressing his shock at the reports of a total blackout, Ajiboye said, “raising such an alarm and panic in the society is uncalled for because rigorous evaluation and planning has been done to ensure that there won’t be a disruption to power supply to Lagos.”

On the need for the upgrade, Ajiboye said, “the upgrade will help to be able to manage the national power grid, operate it efficiently and as well be able to see globally what is happening in every corner of Nigeria on the grid.”

