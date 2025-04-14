MURIC backs call by Zulum, Muftwang to stem worsening security

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has lent its voice to the alarms raised by Governors Zulum of Borno State and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State concerning the worsening security situations in the two northern states.

It called on the military to review its tactics to stem Boko Haram resurgence in the North East and halt its spread to the North Central.

The call was made in a statement issued on Monday by the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement said: “The governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, raised an alarm on Tuesday, 8th April, 2025 that Boko Haram insurgents have taken over two local government councils (https://thenationonlineng.net/zulum-laments-boko-haram-resurgence/).

“Within one week of Zulum’s alarm, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted by Boko Haram terrorists on the deserted road which passes through the Sambisa forest, exploded killing eight people and injuring 21 others.

“The sad incident occurred on Saturday, 12th April, 2025 while cars on a scheduled military-escorted convoy were transporting passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri (https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nnorth-east/787515-boko-haram-seven-passengers-feared-killed-in-road-explosion.html).

“Interestingly, Zulum’s counterpart in Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, has complained that bandits have taken over 64 communities in his state (https://www.channelstv.com/2025/04/08/bandits-have-taken-over-64-communities-in-plateau-gov-muftwang/).

“MURIC laments the worsening security situation in the North. We remind the Federal Government (FG) of the provisions of Article 14 Section 2(b) of the1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which says, ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’.

“As the Commander-In-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, we therefore call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to prove to Nigerians that he is capable of leading them to victory against the forces of evil and retrogression. The place to start is Borno. We have no scintilla of doubt that the presence of Tinubu in army fatigue in Damboa will create sensation in Borno trenches.

“Nigeria’s security agencies, especially the army, must turn the heat on Boko Haram and bandits, particularly in Borno and Plateau States. We charge the military to review its tactics in order to stem Boko Haram resurgence in the North East and halt the spread of bandits’ tentacles in North Central Nigeria. Our people deserve to sleep with both eyes closed.”

