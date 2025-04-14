N200m, Sexual Molestation Allegations: Group seeks sack of Umahi

Protect the Women Rights Initiative (PROWORI), a Civil Society Organisation devoted to the advocacy and protection of women’s rights in Nigeria, has demanded the sack and prosecution of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, over allegations against him by the Chief Executive Officer of Twealthy Nigeria Limited, Tracynither Nicholas Ohiri, that the former governor is owing her N200 million and sexually molested her.

The group’s Executive Director/President, Dr. Halima Abubakar, and Executive Secretary, Dr. Helen Ogbonnaya, made the demand.

In a statement they issued on Sunday, Abubakar and Ogbonnaya said: “We condemn, in the strongest terms, the unscrupulous political intimidation orchestrated by Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, aimed at obstructing Mrs. Ohiri’s rightful claim to the recovery of a significant debt totaling N200 million. This debt pertains to materials supplied for the 2015 gubernatorial election of Engr. Umahi in Ebonyi State.

“The manipulation of political power by Minister Umahi is not only an affront to legal and ethical standards; it starkly illustrates the systemic abuses that women face within our society. The deployment of intimidation tactics against Mrs. Ohiri serves as a collective assault on the rights of all Nigerian women and encapsulates an intolerable culture of harassment and oppression. Such executive power rascality must not go unpunished.

Also Read

“In light of these egregious actions, PROWORI unequivocally demands the immediate suspension and thorough investigation of Minister Umahi concerning both the N200 million debt and the serious sexual allegations brought forth by Mrs. Ohiri. It is imperative to acknowledge the threats to her life and the misuse of governmental power intended to silence her claims. Such behavior is not merely an individual violation but a concerning precedent that endangers the rights and well-being of women nationwide.

“Therefore, we call upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to act decisively. It is essential that he intervenes to restore justice and integrity to our governance. As a matter of urgency, we implore President Tinubu to initiate an impartial investigation into the allegations against Minister Umahi and reject any attempts to obfuscate or dismiss these serious matters.

“PROWORI hereby issues a formal ultimatum of 48 hours to Minister Umahi, commencing Monday, April 14, 2025. We demand that he publicly apologize to Mrs. Ohiri and remit the N200 million owed to her by Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Failure to adhere to these demands will force PROWORI to take more drastic, collective action. On Thursday, April 17, 2025, upon President Tinubu’s expected return from his official duties abroad, we will mobilize women and youth across the nation to peacefully occupy the streets of Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Enugu, and Port Harcourt, demanding the removal of Minister Umahi from his position.

“We hold a steadfast belief that President Tinubu will summon the moral courage necessary to ensure that justice is achieved for Mrs. Tracynither Nicholas Ohiri. The situation at hand calls for immediate resolution, not only for the sake of Mrs. Ohiri but for the assurance that all women in Nigeria possess the right to seek justice without fear of retaliation.

“In conclusion, PROWORI remains unyielding in our commitment to safeguarding the rights of women in Nigeria. We challenge those in positions of power to act with integrity, uphold the principles of justice, and ensure that abuses of power are addressed promptly and decisively.”

Post Views: 2