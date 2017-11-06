The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Mugabe sacks vice president

By The Eagle Online
President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe on Monday fired Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice president, Information Minister, Simon Moyo, said.
Mnangagwa, a 75-year-old former intelligence chief, has been heavily-criticised by supporters of Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who has also been touted as a potential successor to her husband.
Moyo said Mnangagwa had exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect and deceitfulness.
Mnangagwa was appointed vice-president in 2014, taking over from Joice Muguru, who was axed after Grace launched a campaign accusing her of plotting to topple the president.
NAN reports that on October 6, Mugabe’s wife accused Mnangagwa of a dark past of clandestine plots, including planning to stage a coup around the time of Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.
Grcae said: “In 1980 this person called Mnangagwa wanted to stage a coup. He wanted to wrestle power from the president.
“He was conspiring with whites. That man is a ravisher.”
Inspite of his advanced age and concerns over his health, Mugabe has refused to name a successor.
He has been endorsed as his party’s candidate for next year’s election.

