CAN president urges government to improve living standard of Nigerians

The Christian Association Nigeria on Monday urged the Federal Government to formulate policies that would help to address the challenges facing the masses in the country.

The CAN National President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, made the call at the 53rd Anniversary/Adoption Thanksgiving at the Motailatu Church, Cherubim and Seraphim on Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a week-long event is tagged: “The Hidden Treasure in Appreciation.”

Ayokunle also urged the three tiers of government to provide the basic amenities that would improve the living standard of Nigerians.

He said: “Nigerians are eager to see the political change they voted for through the provision of basic infrastructure like roads, electricity, education and effective healthcare services.

“The deplorable condition of roads in the country has negative effects on the nation’s political and socioeconomic growth.”

The cleric wondered why Nigerians should be suffering in the midst of plenty, urging political leaders to shun extravagant lifestyle and allow God to take charge of the nation’s governance.

Ayokunle added: “If the country’s resources are well managed, it will cushion the economic hardship which many Nigerians are experiencing.”

The Prelate of Motailatu Church, Elder Israel Akinadewo, said that there was hope for Nigeria and its citizens in the face of the current socioeconomic challenges.

Akinadewo said many nations that attained greatness today had also passed through difficult times which he said were worse than what Nigerians were currently facing.

He said: “I believe there is hope for this country, it will be better, in spite of what is happening. We have had myriad of problems, yet Nigeria is still one indivisible country.”