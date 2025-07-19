Miracles, healings, global blessings unfold on Day 1 of Healing Streams with Pastor Chris

The 14th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris launched in unprecedented glory, igniting a wave of miracles, healing, and transformation across the world.

The first day set a divine tone for what promises to be a life-changing weekend for millions, as participants from every continent connected in faith and expectation.

From the moment the programme commenced, the atmosphere was charged with God’s presence. Pastor Deola Phillips, Director of the Healing School and organizers of the programme, opened with a declaration that stirred hearts:

“The beautiful thing about the Healing Streams is that from the very moment it begins, healing starts happening… The whole globe is covered with the Healing Streams.”

She echoed Pastor Chris’ prophetic word for the year: “This year, we are completing the full preaching of the Gospel.”

*A Global Celebration of Faith and Prophecy*

The Loveworld Singers led the international audience into deep, heartfelt worship, preparing the way for extraordinary manifestations of the Spirit. What followed was a rich blend of prophetic exhortations, panel discussions, live testimonies, and healing ministrations.

Rev. Tom Amenkhienan shared insights from Pastor Chris’ divine preparation for this edition:

“The power of God—like a flash—will go around the world. That means there will be ‘suddenly’ testimonies—like a flash—and it’s coming your way today.”

Pastor Johan De Beer added: “The healing power coming to you today is God’s idea. He had you in mind. This is your time!”

Rev. Ray Okocha led a passionate prayer session, urging the global audience to respond to God’s Word with faith:

“Right where you are, the healing streams are flowing. Just connect. Let that power flow into your body.”

*Testimonies from Every Nation Stir Global Faith*

Evangelist Eddy Owase hosted a live testimony segment featuring healing miracles from around the world—proof of the enduring impact of previous editions. Testimonies came in from China, the UK, Colombia, Sinivan, and beyond.

“Decide what you want, wherever you are—today is your day!” declared Evangelist Eddy. “God’s power is real, present, and unstoppable.”

*Explosions of Miracles: Pastor Chris Ministers Healing*

When Pastor Chris Oyakhilome arrived, the program surged to a new level of glory. His entrance during an intense session of worship was followed by a wave of instantaneous healings and supernatural transformations—both onsite and virtually.

Miracles included the healing of chronic diseases, disappearance of tumors, and deliverance from long-term pain. Pastor Chris ministered with boldness and deep revelation:

“It pays to believe God. Always believe. Learn to believe. Believe with all your heart in Jesus Christ… He loves you. That’s enough. Live your life for Him.”

With unwavering confidence, he declared: “Everyone I lay my hands on gets healed.”

Live Testimonies from Day One

Rita Nabasitu – UAE: After a year of stomach cramps and lost appetite, Rita was healed instantly as she prayed during the service. “The pain vanished completely!”

Raphael – Congo: Chronic chest pain and dizziness disappeared in a flash as he connected to the healing stream.

Chisomo Sulanda – Qatar: Healed of a severe headache during the testimony segment.

Sophia – Cyprus: A breast lump that persisted for 8 years vanished during Pastor Chris’ ministration.

Each testimony added to the growing evidence of God’s power at work across nations.

*Prophetic Declaration: Pastor Chris Announces Crusade in India*

Also Read

The night concluded with a powerful surprise as Pastor Chris announced a major upcoming crusade in India, stating:

“Something big is going to happen from India.”

The declaration sent waves of excitement across the Indian subcontinent and beyond, signaling a new dimension of the global healing revival.

Day Two: A Greater Glory Awaits

The Healing Streams Live Healing Services continue today at 2 PM GMT+1. Join millions in experiencing God’s love, power, and divine intervention. You can participate via:

www.healingstreams.tv

Loveworld Networks in various languages

Local TV & radio stations

Your nearest Healing Center

Post Views: 6