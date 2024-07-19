Minimum wage: Fubara denies reported N80,000 pay for Rivers workers

The Rivers State Government, on Friday denied reports in sections of the media that the governor of the state, Siminialayi Fubara, proposed N80,000 as minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

The disclaimer was contained in a media statement in Port Harcourt by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi.

According to Chukwudi, the state has not taken a stand on how much the state would pay as minimum wage at the moment, noting that the government would take a decision in due course.

He said: “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to claims circulating in online media that His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, has proposed to pay a new minimum wage of N80,000 for civil servants in the state and local government areas.

“Therefore, it is important to state that the unverified claims being circulated by Newsweekng.com, and titled: ‘Breaking News: Governor Fubara Proposes N80,000 minimum wage’ is totally false and misleading.

“The general public, and particularly civil servants in the State, are advised to discountenance the false claims in the online media platform. The Rivers State Government will make its position on the issue known in due course.”

