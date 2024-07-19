Ogun unveils five new roads for rehabilitation 

The Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, on Thursday, revealed that the state government has approved five new roads for construction.

Akinsanya disclosed this during a press conference held at the ministry inside Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, while giving an update on the ongoing road constructions in the state.

The five additional roads, according to Akinsanya, are Alagbole-Ajuwon, Akute-Ajuwon, Toyin- Giwahercules road, Oke-Aro, all in Ifo Local Government Area in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

Others are Oke-Erinja and Erinja in Yewa South as well as Awokoya road in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

Additionally, Akinsanya spoke on the readiness of the state government to continue with the reconstruction of the remaining 17 kilometers Akute-Ijoko road, stating that it would be divided into two phases starting from Akute to Oke Aro where the issue of flooding would be addressed while the next phase starts from Oke Aro to Ijoko.

Giving an update on the Lagos-Ota-Sango-Abeokuta road, the commissioner disclosed that contract for the reconstruction of the road was awarded on the 28 of March by the State Executive Council to Craneburg Construction Company which was accepted by the company in April, with necessary administrative process still ongoing at the federal level, expressing hopes that they would move to site soon.

“The job will be done in phases beginning from Sango to Abeokuta with four gangs working at the same time. Though there are still some paperwork to be done, the governor decided to start the reconstruction of the road to relieve the people of the pain they go through on a daily basis.

“In addition to this being done by the State, the governor has facilitated more projects with the federal government. For example, the Laderin Train Station road phase one. That project is into two phases. From Laderin to the train station with the channelisation of storm water to the drainages,” he said.

Akinsanya noted that the governor played a major part in 14 different ongoing projects across the state, like the Ilisan Market road to Babcock as an example.

He stated further that his ministry is collaborating with the federal government to rehabilitate an additional 21 roads across the state beginning with Ado Odo/Ota, Yewa North and South, as well as Abeokuta North and South.

“One of the key projects the governor has played a major role in is in the reconstruction of Sango-Atan-Owode-Idi-Iroko road. That project is ongoing.

“The governor facilitated its commencement as the project has been on paper for so many years.

“We have two bridges along that road, and this will bring relief to the people, especially those at Oju-Ore and the roundabout where there is a major problem. That problem will be resolved with a flyover at the location.

“Then, moving from there to Canaan Land, there will be another bridge, and the road will go all the way to the Idi-Iroko border,” he explained.

The commissioner attributed the cause of damage to roads in the state to the dumping of refuse on drainages and buildings on waterways that result in flooding.

Akinsanya, while assuring the citizens that the government is taking notes of roads in all the local government areas, however, said criteria would be used in prioritising them, appealing to the people to exercise patience as the government makes efforts to put the roads in good shape.

