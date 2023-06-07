Messi set to join US club

Argentine football superstar, Lionel Messi, is set to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the month.

This is according to reliable Sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

In a post on Wednesday evening, Romano, who has made accurate sports predictions, said Messi would confirm his decision through an announcement in the coming hours.

“Lionel Messi will play in MLS. Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami. HERE WE GO. 🤯🇺🇸🇦🇷 Lionel Messi will clarify the reasons and details of his decision to join Inter Miami in the next hours. 🇦🇷🇺🇸 #MLS Deal will be valid with immediate effect as Jorge Messi is planning to travel to Miami later tonight,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, French outlet L’Equipe reported that the South Florida-based club was ‘on pole’ for Messi’s signature after the Argentine received formal offers from Saudi Arabia.

There was also a flirtation with a move back to Barcelona, which Jorge Messi (Messi’s father and agent) indicated would be the preferred destination.

However, considering the Catalan club’s financial instability, it was not likely that a move to bring back their all-time leading scorer would come to fruition.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 he was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

Until leaving the club in 2021, he had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Champions League four times.

With his country, he won the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A prolific goalscorer and creative playmaker, Messi holds the records for most goals in La Liga (474), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (eight), and most assists in La Liga (192) and the Copa América (17).

He also has the most international goals by a South American male (102). Messi has scored over 800 senior career goals for club and country, and has the most goals by a player for a single club (672).



