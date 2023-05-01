May Day: Gov. Sule lifts ban on in-service training 

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has lifted the ban on in-service training for workers in the State.

Sule made the announcement while addressing workers on the occasion of 2023 Workers Day celebration on Monday in Lafia, the State’s capital.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, said civil service still remained the viable implementer of government’s policies and programmes.

He explained that in-service training had now been restored after the government lifted the Executive Order it issued banning it, to enable workers to acquire more knowledge for optimal performance and productivity.

“Because of the importance we attach to civil service to drive our government, we constituted a powerful committee for restructuring of the civil service on assumption of office four years ago.

“The recommendations of the committee brought about streamlining of ministries and introduction of innovations, implementation of outstanding promotions, engagement of over 2, 000 teachers and employment of more than 3,000 new ones.

“Employment of over 3, 000 teaching and non-teaching staff in the state’s owned tertiary institutions and regularisation of over 500 casual staff in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) among others.

“We have implemented outstanding promotions up to 2018 and already working towards implementing promotions from 2018-date for deserving workers to avoid accumulation,” the governor added.

Sule said that the government had approved the allocation of all government houses to civil servants on owners- occupiers basis.

“Arrangement had reached advance stage and by June workers living in government’s quarters will start paying for the houses and own them after payment,” the governor added.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the State for giving him another mandate and pledged to prioritise their welfare in his second tenure.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the organised labour comprising of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have congratulated the Governor on his re-election for another term in office.

The leaders said the renewed mandate was as a result of the governor’s performance and workers-friendly policies in the last four years.

Chairman, NLC in the state, Ayuba Oko thanked members of the congress for giving him and his executive their mandate in the recent election of the Congress.

“Let me on behalf of my colleagues in the new EXCO assure you all that we will hold the mandate given to us in high esteem. This therefore, means that we will always consider the interest of members and indeed that of the majority of people above selfish interest in all our official responsibilities.

“Dear comrades, let me assure you that we will not relent in the effort to pursue welfare matters with vigour. As a matter of fact, it is our sincere desire to explore all opportunities for improved well being of our members.

The NLC expressed gratitude to the governor for granting approval for the release of Government Housing Estates at project quarters, Nasara Estate, Abdullahi Adamu Housing Estate and Eight man’s Quarters at old tomatoes markets, all in Lafia l, to the occupants on owners- occupiers basis.

The Chairman also thanked the Governor for cancelling the promotion examinations for workers, adding that, they were not afraid of the exercise, but wanted it cancelled because it was long overdue.

Oko, therefore, appealed to Sule to ensure that workers in the local government areas were captured in the promotions about to be implemented from 2018 to date.

On his part, Chairman, TUC Mohammed Doma lauded the governor for his workers-friendly policies in the first tenure and encouraged him to sustain and surpass them in the second tenure.

The TUC Chairman, however, urged the committee to set up to look into the consequential adjustment of the N30, 000 minimum wage for staff on grade levels 7 upward to conclude their assignment and submit report for implementation as another minimum wage would soon be due.