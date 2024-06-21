Man suspected to be soldier arrested for stabbing mechanic to death

A man suspected to be a soldier has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an automobile electrician to death on Thursday at Kugbo Mechanic Village in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was confirmed by the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Thursday.

Adeh said: “On 20th June 2024 at about 4pm, a tragic incident occurred involving a mechanic and four others currently at large, including one Tijani Uzairu who brought in a vehicle for repairs.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that an argument ensued between them and the mechanic upon which one Chukwu Chukwudi was stabbed in the neck with a dagger by one of the suspects.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, police operatives from Karu Division mobilized to the scene where one Tijani Uzairu who accompanied the other suspects was arrested and the victim was rushed to the hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh has ordered that a discreet investigation be conducted into the matter, as normalcy has since been restored.

“He also advices members of the public to shun all acts of violence, noting that the consequences are mostly dire and regrettable.”