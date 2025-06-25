Makinde pledges to preserve, digitise Olunloyo’s library

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has pledged to support the family of the former governor of the state, late Omololu Olunloyo, to preserve and digitise the deceased’s library.

Makinde made the promise in Ibadan on Wednesday during the Lying-in State and Executive Session in honour of the late Olunloyo, governor of the old Oyo State in 1983.

The governor stated that Olunloyo always talked about his library whenever he visited him in his residence.

Makinde described the library as exceptional: “You practically can find the solution to a whole lot of the challenges governments are facing currently in the library.”

He added that preserving the library would turn it into a tourist centre for people to visit.

He further stated that the newly built Omololu Olunloyo Park, located at the Ladoke Akintola International Airport Junction, Alakia, Ibadan, would be inaugurated soon.

Describing the late Olunloyo as one of the state’s greatest individuals, Makinde noted that the deceased played a crucial role in enhancing a peaceful atmosphere in his administration.

The governor disclosed that he used to go to the late Olunloyo, who had many times analysed things for him to make the best decision for the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the late Olunloyo became the governor of old Oyo State in October 1983.

He was, however, unseated with other democratically elected officials by the military coup of December 1983.

He died on April 6, 2025, a few days before April 14, when he would have turned 90 years old.

