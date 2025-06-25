Lagos Assembly lauds Obasa’s decade of progressive, prodigious leadership

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have unanimously lauded the sterling leadership and decade-long stewardship of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

They also variously described his tenure as progressive, prodigious, and impactful while proposing to establish a legislative institute and an annual legislative awards ceremony to commemorate the milestone.

This June, Obasa marks a decade of being Speaker of Nigeria’s foremost House of Assembly, making him the longest-serving in the history of the Assembly. At the end of his tenure in 2027, Obasa would have served as a Speaker for 12 years. Coming a distant second to him is Rt. Hon. Sabit Adeyemi Ikuforiji, who spent nine years and four months (December 29, 2005 – June 4, 2015).

Despite a slight bump in the road – his temporary removal by some colleagues last January – Obasa’s reinstatement in March and the plethora of robust testimonials of his leadership underscore his popularity and reverence among members.

At plenary on Tuesday, Hon. Oladipo Ajomale (Oshodi Isolo Constituency 2), under the Matter of Urgent Public Importance, presented the motion to establish a legislative institute and an annual legislative awards ceremony to immortalise the contributions of Obasa, whom he said exemplifies resilience, maturity, and focus in legislative leadership. He added that Obasa’s handling of recent internal challenges with tact and experience reinforces his peerless leadership qualities.

Thereafter, member after member of the Assembly rose to trumpet Obasa’s achievements, legislative depth, strategic foresight, and firm protection of institutional integrity in the last decade, concurring that it is no easy feat serving as a speaker for this long, especially within the challenging political landscape of Lagos State.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Adedamola Richard Kasunmu (Ikeja Constituency 2), lauded Obasa’s leadership and evolution from a “good listener to a great listener and an actionable listener.” This evolution and the fact that Obasa has been a teacher, father, and brother to his colleagues, he said, “has been a cornerstone of your respected leadership, which demonstrates an astute understanding of the legislative atmosphere and a foresight to elevate it.”

Hon. Owolabi Ajani (Lagos Mainland constituency 1) hailed Obasa as “the greatest speaker of our time,” asserting that his legislative prowess is unmatched by any legislator across Africa. While highlighting Obasa’s “doggedness and tenacity in getting things done,” Hon. Ajani added that it is no surprise that some stakeholders within the party and the state describe the speaker as the “strength and the pillar holding up this institution.”

Similarly, Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere Constituency 1) commended the speaker’s steadfast focus on ensuring that all legislative actions ultimately benefit the citizens of Lagos State, saying, “Whenever a new bill is brought to the floor, the speaker will always put the citizens first.” The filmmaker-turned-legislator urged Obasa to document his legislative journey and ideology in a book to serve as a legacy of knowledge for future lawmakers.

Affirming the speaker’s influence on the Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa Constituency II) buttressed the need for Obasa’s leadership odyssey to be immortalised with the establishment of the institute and the awards ceremony.

Responding, the visibly grateful Obasa praised God, his parents, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the people of Agege, his constituency, for the crucial role they have played in his political journey. “I joined the House in 2003, and they have always been there for me. Whatever I became today, Almighty Allah used people for me,” he stated.

Obasa concluded, “My colleagues, without your support, there is no way I can serve for 10 years. Whatever happens between us is a lesson to all of us. The value of this house is not only important to us but also to the people of Lagos. The only thing I ask for as a commemorative gift is putting the House first. It is your support that has made it possible for me to serve as the speaker. I thank you for this honour.”

