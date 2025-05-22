Makinde names new board chairmen, members for Oyo tertiary institutions + Full List

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of chairmen and members of governing councils/boards of tertiary institutions in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Ogunwuyi, on Thursday.

The appointments, according to Ogunwuyi, are with immediate effect.

See the list below:

Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate

1 Comrade Olusegun Oyewumi– Chairman

2 Alhaji Badmus Tajudeen Tunde– Member

3 Mr. Bamise Alabi– Member

4 Saliu Alao Jimoh– Member

5 Babarinde Sunday Ademola– Member

Oyo State College of Agriculture, Igboora

1. Dr. Amusan Damilare Gideon– Chairman

2. Alhaji Salami Lateef Adebayo– Member

3. Mr Oseni Abolade Olosun– Member

4. Dr Adekunle Onile– Member

5. Mr. Kareem Adesina Rashid– Member

6. Dr Saheed Adetunji Ige– Member

7. Mr. Joseph Oladapo Olaoye– Member

8. Mr Babatunde Akeem– Member

The Polytechnic Ibadan, Ibadan

1 Prof Lanre Nassar– Chairman

2 Prince Adeleke Akinboye Ajalah– Member

3 Prof. Odunola Olaitan Olutayo– Member

4 Prof.. (Engr.) Mudasiru Lateef Owolabi–Member

5 Mr. Abduljelili Sunmonu– Member

6 Engr. Tajudeen Bello Olori– Member

7 Mr Ogungbe Oludele Tunji– Member

8 Mrs Eniola Lucy Bola– Member

The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki

1 Dr Bisi Ojebola– Chairman

2 Mrs Mojisola Olufunmilayo Ajayi– Member

3 Mrs Bose Morakinyo– Member

4 Adeyanju Noah Olusola– Member

5 Hon. Olajide Olusina Olatoye– Member

6 Mr Mudasir Niyi Salaam– Member

Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan

1 Dr Ganiyu Ajadi– Chairman

2 Mrs Dolapo Dosumu–Member

3 Fatai Usman Bolaji– Member

4 Mr Bodunde Adeosun– Member

While congratulating the new appointees, Makinde urged them to see their appointment as a call to service.

