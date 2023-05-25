Makinde dissolves Waste Task Force with immediate effect

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday ordered the dissolution of the State Task Force on Waste Management.

The Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, disclosed this in a statement.

Ogunwuyi said the dissolution was with immediate effect.

The statement read: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Waste Management Task Force with effect from today, 25th May, 2023.

“The Task Force is by this directive required to officially hand over and submit all government properties to the Transition and Inauguration Committee.”

Ogunwuyi said Makinde appreciated “your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear State and wishes you success in your future endeavours”.