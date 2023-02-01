Mahious grabs brace as Algeria cruise past Niger to reach CHAN final

Ayem Mahious scored two first-half goals as hosts Algeria hammered Niger 5-0 to reach the final of the Africa Nations Championship in Oran on Tuesday.

He scored his fourth and fifth goals of the tournament in the first-half to secure emphatic victory for the Desert Warriors.

Captain Ayoub Abdellaoui opened the floodgates, then Mahious’ brace extended the lead to 3-0 before an own goal by Boureima Katakore put the home side in the driving seat at half time.

Substitute Sofiane Bayazid sealed the victory with just seven minutes left to give the home side the biggest win of the tournament so far.

The Desert Foxes took the lead in the 15th minute after constant pressure on the opponent’s area yielded the necessary result when goalkeeper Mahamadou Djibo made a hash of Abderrahmane Meziane’s corner.

Captain Abdellaoui, who was lurking at the far post, latched on with a header to put his side into the lead and send the home fans into jubilation.

Niger just could not settle afterwards as Mahious caught the ball on the half-volley at the 23rd minute to beat Djibo for the second time in the afternoon for his fourth goal of the competition.

Algeria extended their lead to 3-0 as another set-piece delivery in the 34th minute was headed by Mahious and the ball went past Djibo for the striker’s second goal of the match.

A stunned Harouna Doula made two quick changes to help halt the commanding style of the Desert Foxes with supersub Ousseini Badamassi brought to add impetus upfront for the Menas.

But the situation did not change as once again the set-piece was the undoing of Niger.

A corner from the right by Belkhiter was turned in by Niger’s skipper, Abdoulaye Kakore, to make it 4-0 before the break.

A late strike by Soufiane Bayazid in the 83rd minute ensured the hosts cruised past Niger with ease to secure the 5-0 win.

The victory for Algeria meant they secured a final berth and will face the winner of the second semi-final match between Senegal and Madagascar.