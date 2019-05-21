The Head Coach of Lobi Stars, Solomon Ogbeide, is dead.

Ogbeide, the coach of the champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League side, died in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Monday.

He was said to have slumped and died as a result of low blood pressure at about 2:15pm.

The veteran coach was said to have nursed the condition for a while.

The Vice Chairman, Lobi Stars, Mike Idoko, said of the development: “Once I get confirmation from the family, I will officially issue a statement and make it available to the press but for now, I can’t speak further.”

However, in spite of the development, Lobi Stars on Monday evening defeated Wikki Tourist of Bauchi in their final Group B home match of the season.

They ended the game 2-1.

But the victory was dampened with the news of Ogbeide’s death.