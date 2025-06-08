LASTMA apprehends alleged hit-and-run driver

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has apprehended a driver who allegedly attempted to run away after causing an accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, revealed the development in a statement issued on Sunday by the agency in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki said that the lone accident involved a black Toyota Tundra with registration number FST 222 HV and occurred at the Mosalasi Roundabout on New Ipaja Road.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle, speeding, veered uncontrollably off the carriageway, mounted the pedestrian walkway, and fatally struck a woman who died instantly from the impact.

“The momentum of the vehicle subsequently propelled it into a nearby private premises known to be engaged in the sale of livestock, where it inflicted significant structural damage to the perimeter fence and an adjoining advertising billboard.

“The driver, upon realising the gravity of the calamity he caused, made a frantic attempt to flee the scene.

“However, thanks to the prompt, coordinated and courageous intervention of officials from LASTMA. The suspect was swiftly apprehended and restrained,” he said.

He added that LASTMA operatives handed the driver over to security personnel from the Gowon Estate Command, who were present at the scene of the incident.

“The remains of the deceased woman were respectfully relinquished to officers of the Nigeria Police Force for requisite procedures.

Also Read

“Subsequent developments confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody and is currently undergoing rigorous interrogation by police authorities as part of an ongoing and thorough investigation into the incident,” he said.

The LASTMA boss expressed sadness over the loss of life and condoled with the bereaved family.

Bakare-Oki charged motorists to subject their vehicles to routine safety checks, with particular emphasis on the integrity of braking systems.

He said that adherence to traffic regulations was not merely a legal obligation but a moral imperative to safeguard lives and property.

“The Lagos state traffic management authority remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing traffic laws and promoting road safety culture throughout the state,” he said.

Post Views: 23