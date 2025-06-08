Police recover arms, motorcycle during stop-and-search, suspect flees

The Nasarawa State Police Command recovered arms, ammunition, and a suspected stolen motorcycle on Saturday during a stop-and-search operation along the Giza-Kadarko road.

It was reported that the recovered items included an AK-47 rifle (Breach No. 0413), two magazines, several rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition, and an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle.

This development was confirmed in a statement released on Sunday by the Command’s spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel.

Describing the recovery as “a significant feat,” Nansel stated that it followed credible intelligence regarding the transport of firearms.Punch

He explained that the operation was conducted by officers from the Giza Division in the Keana Local Government Area.

Nansel said, “On June 7, 2025, at about 16:00, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, received credible intelligence regarding the movement of a suspected criminal transporting arms and ammunition.

“Acting swiftly on this report, the Commissioner ordered a coordinated manhunt to apprehend the suspect.

“In compliance with these directives, police operatives from Giza Division mounted a strategic stop-and-search operation along the Giza-Kadarko Road.

“During the operation, a suspicious individual riding an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle was intercepted.”

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect abandoned the motorcycle and fled into a nearby bush when flagged down for questioning, thereby evading immediate arrest.

A search of the abandoned motorcycle led to the recovery of the aforementioned arms and vehicle.

Nansel noted that the recovery “strongly suggests a connection to criminal activity,” and added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and trace the origin and intended use of the recovered items.

