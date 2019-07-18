Pupils of public and private primary schools and junior secondary schools in Oyo State came out in large number on Tuesday and Wednesday to write the State’s placement examination into JSS1, popular called Common Entrance and Basic Education Certificate Examination as well as the Competitive Entrance Examination into Schools of Science in the State.

The exercise, which was monitored by the Head of Service, Oyo State, Ololade Agboola, was certified satisfactory in comparison to the number that had sat for the same examinations in the past due to the fact that the State declared that no student should pay for any of the examinations.

Agboola said it would be on record that the unprecedented number of pupils that sat for each of the three examinations indicated that the State Government has done the needful towards reducing the number of out-of-school children in the State.

Oyo State was one of the States that have the highest number of Out-of-School children in the 2019 report of the Universal Basic Education Commission.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced immediate stoppage of school fees and any payment for public examinations in Oyo State after being sworn into office on May 29 2019.

Agboola said: “We have seen the direct impact of the declaration by Governor Makinde against payment of school fees and examination fees for public primary and secondary schools in Oyo State.

“The number is unprecedented as confirmed by the education administrators and even parents that came with their wards to the examination centers were too happy for the gesture of this administration.

“We are using this opportunity to call on teachers and school administrators to key into this laudable effort of the State Government to bring back to school the children that have left and are engaging in things inimical to their own future and the future of our nation.”

The Head of Service, who monitored the Common Entrance Examination Exercise with the management team of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in Ibadan Metropolis and other parts of the State, declared that materials needed for the examinations were adequately supplied, which made the exercise flawless and hitch free.

She however advised parents to support the present administration under the leadership of Governor Makinde in his educational policies to take the State to a greater height among its peers.

The Principal, Loyola College, Ibadan, Rebecca Oyebamiji, said the punctuality of the students and invigilators at the examination center showed that they were ready for the exercise.

Oyebamiji noted that no fewer than 213 pupils collected the forms and they all sat for the examination.