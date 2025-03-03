Lagos Assembly: Despite police claim, journalists still locked out

Adenle Ahmed Abiola

As the Lagos House of Assembly prepared to hold a plenary session on Monday (Today), journalists were denied entry into the assembly complex.

An earlier report by The Eagle Online and other news outlets indicated that journalists were barred by security operatives around 11am.

When asked why the press was not allowed in, a policeman simply responded, “That’s the instruction. You cannot enter.”

However, the Lagos State Police Command has dismissed as false reports that its personnel have restricted movement and barred journalists from the state house of assembly.

Spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement posted on X.com on Monday.

According to him, the Lagos police commissioner, Olohundare Jimoh, only deployed more personnel to the assembly to prevent thugs from causing mayhem.

Hundeyin wrote: “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to debunk news making the rounds that the Police has restricted entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, CP Olohundare Jimoh ordered the proactive deployment of human and operational resources to the House of Assembly.

“This is also to ensure water-tight security and prevent miscreants and thugs from causing mayhem.

“For clarification, entry is allowed into the Assembly complex for journalists and every other person with genuine business to carry out there.

“Furthermore, part of the measures employed is diversion of vehicular traffic around the Assembly complex. This is necessary to ensure firm grip and control over the security architecture.

“For emphasis, there is no restriction of movement into the Lagos State House of Assembly, and the diversion of traffic was proactively emplaced to forestall breakdown of law and order in the Assembly and its environs.”

Despite this, a close monitor of the situation at the assembly by TVC, as of press time, indicated that journalists were still denied entry into the assembly complex.

Several journalists remained outside the assembly complex, unable to gain access.

Meanwhile, a heavy security presence—comprising policemen, civil defense officers, and Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps—was observed both inside and around the premises.

All access roads to the Assembly were barricaded by police officers, forcing motorists to take alternative routes, particularly around Mobolaji Johnson Avenue and the main gate of the Assembly.

