Lagdo Dam: Lagos says it’s fully prepared for flooding 

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it is prepared for the flood opening as Cameroun is set to open the flood gates of Lagdo Dam on the Benue River.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement Monday, said the agency was fully prepared for the flood opening.

“In line with the paradigm shift from response to effective and efficient disaster management ,preparedness and prevention, the state has carried out holistic measures.

“This holistic measures include the sensitisation and advocacy in historically affected areas and empowerment of local emergency management committees.

“This also includes strengthening of the early warning systems and clearing of drainage and gutters at the state and local government area levels.

“We remain at high alert with improved infrastructure to manage any imminent challenges,” he said.

He, however, appealed to residents to remain calm.

Recall that there had been an alert over a possible flood along the River Benue basin in a few days.

The alert was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a letter dated August 21, and signed by Umar Salisu, the Ministry’s Director of African Affairs.