Labour Party rules out 2027 coalition plans

The Julius Abure-led Labour Party has declared it will not join any political coalition for the 2027 General Elections.

Abure stated this at a media briefing following the party’s National Executive Council meeting on Monday in Abuja.

The NEC resolutions were signed by National Chairman, Julius Abure, and National Secretary, Alh. Farouk Ibrahim.

He said the NEC meeting was attended by National Working Committee members, national officers, and Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed, LP 2023 Vice Presidential candidate.

Abure said, “NEC in session reiterates that Labour Party will not be part of any coalition for the 2027 general election.

“NEC believes the 2023 coalition was more impactful than any other. We will rebuild, reconcile, and consolidate the gains of that election.

Also Read:

“The Labour Party is ideologically distinct, with programmes and philosophy that address Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

“We therefore cannot align with politically spent forces who previously mismanaged the nation’s resources and opportunities.”

He added that NEC condemned a parallel meeting held by a faction of the party at Transcorp on Friday, July 18.

He stated the meeting violated the Labour Party Constitution and was not officially sanctioned.

“NEC disassociates from the meeting’s outcomes, including the renaming of the illegal Umuahia Caretaker Committee as an Interim National Working Committee.

“Illegality cannot be legitimised by rebranding. The so-called Interim NWC remains unlawful,” he said.

Abure explained that Article 14(4)(B) of the Constitution empowers only the National Secretary, with the Chairman’s approval, to convene meetings.

He insisted that there is no leadership vacuum in the Labour Party.

He added the party held its National Convention on March 27 in Nnewi, following all legal frameworks and party rules.

“The Supreme Court validated the convention through its ruling delivered on April 4,” he said.

Abure therefore urged INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to respect the Supreme Court ruling and related legal opinions.

“Based on this, NEC urges the public to disregard the so-called meeting and its resolutions.

“NEC reaffirms confidence in the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee and calls for continued loyalty to party leadership,” he said.

Abure said NEC also approved congresses at state, local government, and ward levels, in line with the party Constitution and applicable laws.

He commended Baba-Ahmed for supporting the leadership and declaring his intention to contest in 2027.

Post Views: 1