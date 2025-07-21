PSC promotes 12 AIGs, 226 other senior police officers

The Police Service Commission has promoted 238 senior officers across various ranks.

Among those promoted are 12 Commissioners of Police who were elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General.

A statement on Monday by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said those promoted include officers from state commands, special units, and departments such as Intelligence, Fraud, and Eastern Ports.

He added that the officers include the current Commissioners of Police in Oyo, Jigawa, Taraba, and the FCID Zonal Command in Gombe, among others.

The statement partly read, “The 12 Commissioners of Police promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police are Johnson Oluwole Adenola, current Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, former Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police and also former Deputy Commissioner Operations, Delta State Command; Ako Benedict Gabriel, Current CP Anti Fraud; Ahmadu Tijani Abdullahi, CP Jigawa state; Emmanuel Adegbola Aina, acting AIG Intelligence, Force Intelligence; Omolara Ibidun Oloruntola; Hassan Abdu Yababet, CP, Police College Jos; Bretet Emmanuel Simon; CP Taraba; Enyinnaya Inonachi Adiogu, CP FCID, Gombe Zonal Command; Aminu Baba Raji; CP Special Unit, FCID, Alagbon; Mohammed Mu’azu Usman, CP Eastern Ports, Port Harcourt Festus Chinedu Oko, acting AIG DLS Department, Force Headquarters and Ronke Nurat Okunade, Special Fraud Unit FCID Annex Lagos. ”

He also said 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to substantive commissioners.

Also Read:

Ani noted that 27 Assistant Commissioners were promoted to Deputy Commissioners.

The promoted officers cut across command administration units, area commands, and police colleges.

“One Assistant Commissioner was absent for the exercise and was not promoted.

“The commission also approved the promotion of 145 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners, which included General Duty Police Officers and specialists such as Officers from Airwing, Medical Doctors and Dentists, Pharmacists, Lab Scientists, physiotherapists and Nurses. Other are Priests, Airwing and aircraft Engineers,” Ani added.

Post Views: 5